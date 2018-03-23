Heat's Dwyane Wade: Active Friday
Wade (hamstring) has been cleared to play during Friday's contest against the Thunder, though will only see limited minutes, Anthony Chiang of The Palm Beach Post reports.
Wade has been nursing a hamstring injury, which has kept him out over the past five games. The team will opt to ease the veteran back into game action, so it's highly unlikely he'll see his usual workload, which hovers around the mid-20s.
