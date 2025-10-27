Jaquez ended Sunday's 115-107 win over the Knicks with 17 points (8-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and five assists in 27 minutes.

Jaquez, who was coming off a letdown of a campaign in 2024-25, certainly seems to have found his stride to open the new season. Through the first three games, he's second on the Heat in nine-category fantasy value with averages of 15.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.3 steals. He's shooting a red-hot 71.0 percent from the field, however, and that's obviously not sustainable.