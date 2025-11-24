Heat's Jaime Jaquez: Drops 22 from bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jaquez supplied 22 points (10-12 FG, 2-3 FT), two rebounds and seven assists across 33 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 127-117 victory over Philadelphia.
It's the sixth time in 17 games that Jaquez has delivered 20-plus points from Miami's second unit. The third-year wing has scored in double digits in 10 straight contests, averaging 16.6 points, 6.3 boards and 6.1 assists in 30.8 minutes over that hot streak.
More News
-
Heat's Jaime Jaquez: Flirts with triple-double Friday•
-
Heat's Jaime Jaquez: Double-doubles in OT win•
-
Heat's Jaime Jaquez: Available to play Saturday•
-
Heat's Jaime Jaquez: Questionable Saturday•
-
Heat's Jaime Jaquez: Exits game with ankle sprain•
-
Heat's Jaime Jaquez: Leads bench with 21 points•