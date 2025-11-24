Jaquez supplied 22 points (10-12 FG, 2-3 FT), two rebounds and seven assists across 33 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 127-117 victory over Philadelphia.

It's the sixth time in 17 games that Jaquez has delivered 20-plus points from Miami's second unit. The third-year wing has scored in double digits in 10 straight contests, averaging 16.6 points, 6.3 boards and 6.1 assists in 30.8 minutes over that hot streak.