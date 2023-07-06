Jaquez finished with four points (1-6 FG, 1-2 3PT, 1-2 FT), two assists, one rebound and one steal over 16 minutes of Wednesday's 95-83 loss to Sacramento during Summer League.

After bursting onto the NBA scene with 21 points in his Summer League debut, Jaquez struggled to find a similar impact Wednesday. He was limited to 16 minutes as the Heat ran a 13-man rotation, and he connected on just one of his six field goal attempts. Though it's unclear how large of a workload Jaquez will be given over the next couple of weeks, he should remain one of Miami's top offensive options when on the floor.