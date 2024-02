Butler (suspension) is available for Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Tim Reynolds of Associated Press reports.

Butler and Nikola Jovic will both suit up after serving one-game suspensions Monday for their involvement in an on-court altercation during Friday's win over the Pelicans. Terry Rozier (knee) is also cleared to make his return following a multi-game absence, while Tyler Herro (knee) remains out. Butler shouldn't face any limitations versus Portland.