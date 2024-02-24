Butler (personal) recorded 23 points (7-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 8-12 FT), nine rebounds, six assists, three steals and one block across 27 minutes in Friday's game against the Pelicans before he was ejected with 11:19 remaining in the fourth quarter for getting into altercation with New Orleans' Naji Marshall.

Butler had missed the Heat's final three games before the All-Star break while tending to a personal matter, but he returned to action Friday and was on his way to delivering an outstanding stat line prior to his ejection, aside from some uncharacteristically poor free-throw shooting on heavy volume. The ejection stemmed from Heat center Kevin Love grabbing the Pelicans' Zion Williamson to prevent a layup, after Williamson had stolen the ball from Butler. Williamson fell to the floor, resulting in Butler and Marshall getting into a tussle and receiving ejections while also sparking a melee that saw Heat center Thomas Bryant and Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado also being tossed from the contest. No punches were thrown in the altercation, so Butler isn't expected to face a suspension due to the ejection. Butler and the Heat will be back in action Monday in Sacramento.