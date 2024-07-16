Christopher recorded 23 points (8-11 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 21 minutes during Monday's 102-73 Summer League win over the Thunder.

Christopher did the majority of his damage from beyond the arc, drilling six of eight tries to account for 18 of his 23 points. He easily paced the bench in scoring and did so in limited minutes. Christopher should have another opportunity to showcase his scoring ability Wednesday against the Mavs.