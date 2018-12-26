Heat's Justise Winslow: Will be starting point guard

Coach Erik Spoelstra reiterated Wednesday that Winslow will continue to serve as the Heat's starting point guard in the absence of Goran Dragic, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.

This isn't exactly breaking news, as Winslow has been the primary fill-in for Dragic over the last few weeks, but it looks as though his role will continue over a longer period with Dragic set to remain out until around the All-Star break, and perhaps longer. Winslow had 22 points, six rebounds and five assists in his final game before Christmas, and he's averaging 13.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.3 steals in the month of December.