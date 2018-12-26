Heat's Justise Winslow: Will be starting point guard
Coach Erik Spoelstra reiterated Wednesday that Winslow will continue to serve as the Heat's starting point guard in the absence of Goran Dragic, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.
This isn't exactly breaking news, as Winslow has been the primary fill-in for Dragic over the last few weeks, but it looks as though his role will continue over a longer period with Dragic set to remain out until around the All-Star break, and perhaps longer. Winslow had 22 points, six rebounds and five assists in his final game before Christmas, and he's averaging 13.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.3 steals in the month of December.
More News
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Contributes across board in win•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Scores just eight points in start•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Will play Saturday•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Questionable for Saturday•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Active but won't play•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Officially questionable Thursday•
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...