Heat's Ryan Conwell: Scores 21 points Friday

Conwell finished with 21 points (4-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and three assists across 29 minutes in Friday's 88-87 California Classic Summer League win over the Spurs.

Conwell shot an inefficient 4-for-12 from the floor Friday, though he still managed to tie Jahmir Young with a game-high 21 points to lead Miami to a one-point win. Conwell, the 2026 No. 37 overall pick, played for three schools before ending his college career in 2025-26 at Louisville, where he averaged a career-high 18.8 points along with 4.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.2 blocks and 1.1 steals over 30.9 minutes in 34 contests, which includes two games in the NCAA Tournament . Though Conwell will need to improve in areas of his game, he could find some minutes sporadically throughout the 2026-27 campaign.