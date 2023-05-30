Herro (hand) is ramping up his basketball activities and is targeting a return for Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Nuggets, Chris Haynes of Turner Sports reports.

The Heat last disclosed that Herro had been cleared for non-contact work May 23, but this latest update provides a clearer timetable for his return. The team will monitor his activity closely over the next week or so and should gain a better idea of when he'll be cleared for game action based on how he responds to workouts of increased intensity.