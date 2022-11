Herro is considered a question mark for Wednesday's game versus the Celtcis due to an ankle issue, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Herro has played in the last three contests, but it appears an ankle issue could prevent him from giving it a go Wednesday. Herro missed eight games earlier in the month with an ankle issue, so there could be some additional concern if the problems are related. More information on Herro's status should be forthcoming Wednesday.