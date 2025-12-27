default-cbs-image
Head coach Erik Spoelstra said Saturday that Herro (toe) is progressing well in his recovery but is without a timetable for a return, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Herro is set to miss his seventh consecutive contest Saturday due to a right toe injury and can be considered week-to-week until the Heat offer another update on his progress. With the star guard sidelined, Pelle Larsson, Dru Smith and Kasparas Jakucionis are candidates to see increased playing time.

