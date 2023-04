Herro won't return to Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Bucks on Sunday due to a broken right hand.

Herro sustained his injury diving for the ball late in the first half Sunday, and although he remained in the game in the closing seconds before halftime, he'll be unavailable down the stretch. It also seems likely that he'll be forced to miss additional time given his diagnosis. In his absence, Victor Oladipo and Gabe Vincent are candidates to see increased run.