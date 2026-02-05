White will be held out through the All-Star break in an abundance of caution to help rest his ailing right calf, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

White has been dealing with this nagging calf injury all season, so hopefully, with some extended rest, he'll finally be able move past the issue. White will miss the next four games for Charlotte, and with the Hornets coming out of the break with a back-to-back set, there's a chance that White will need to remain on the sidelines for their matchup with the Rockets on Feb. 19.