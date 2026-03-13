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Hornets' Coby White: Probable for Saturday
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1 min read
White (heel) is probable for Saturday's game in San Antonio.
White is dealing with a bruised heel, but it appears he plans to push through it. Check back for official confirmation on White's status closer to Saturday's tipoff.
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