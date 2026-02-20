site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Hornets' Coby White: Remains out Friday
White (calf) will not play Friday against the Cavaliers.
White has yet to debut for the Hornets as he continues to nurse a calf strain. For now, he's questionable at best for Sunday's game against the Wizards.
