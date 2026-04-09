site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: hornets-coby-white-trending-in-right-direction-528402 | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Hornets' Coby White: Trending in right direction
•
1 min read
White (groin) is probable for Friday's game against the Pistons.
White appears poised for a return after missing Tuesday's game against Boston due to a left groin issue. Expect confirmation on his availability closer to Friday's tipoff.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories