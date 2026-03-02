site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Hornets' Coby White: Will sit Tuesday
White has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Mavericks due to left calf injury management.
White will sit out of the first half of his team's back-to-back to keep him fresh. Look for Tre Mann, Josh Green and Sion James to pick up additional minutes in White's absence.
