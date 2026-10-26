Head coach Charles Lee said Monday that White (calf) remains without a timeline for a return, though Lee added that he'll have a better idea of where things stand following the Hornets' two-game road trip, Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

White's next opportunity to play will come Saturday at home against the Sixers in the second leg of a back-to-back set. However, he should be considered highly questionable for that contest until the Hornets offer an update on his status. Dennis Schroder and Christian Anderson will likely continue seeing increased burn until White returns.