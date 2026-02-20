Ball notched 11 points (5-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Thursday's 105-101 loss to the Rockets.

Ball was involved in a car accident over the All-Star break, but fortunately, he and the other person escaped without any major injuries. The Hornets are currently one of the hottest teams in the NBA and are looking to sneak into the playoffs, and that bodes well for Ball's fantasy outlook down the stretch.