Ball posted 22 points (7-20 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal over 29 minutes during the Hornets' 120-105 win over the Magic on Friday.

It wasn't an efficient night from the field for Ball, but he still managed to lead the Hornets in scoring and extended his streak of 20-plus points to three games. Since returning from a five-game absence due to an ankle injury, Ball has averaged 20.8 points, 8.4 assists, 3.6 rebounds, 4.8 threes and 1.0 steals over 26.0 minutes per game. Kon Knueppel left in the second quarter and was unable to return due to a right ankle injury, so Ball would be in line for more usage on offense if the former were to miss time.