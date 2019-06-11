Hornets' Marvin Williams: Will pick up player option

Williams will exercise his $15 million player option to remain in Charlotte for the 2019-20 season, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Williams is one of several Hornets players with an unsightly cap figure, and the decision to opt into the $15 million was somewhat of a no-brainer for the soon-to-be-33-year-old. The former No. 2 overall pick appeared in 75 games last season, averaging 10.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists while shooting 36.6 percent from three on a career-best 5.1 attempts per game.