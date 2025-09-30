Bridges (hip) worked on improving his conditioning during the offseason, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.

Bridges took a seat for the Hornets' final three games of last year with a hip injury, but he's returned to health prior to training camp this fall. The 27-year-old forward is in line to handle a crucial role in Charlotte's lineup as a secondary playmaker alongside LaMelo Ball for 2025-26. Bridges was outstanding when healthy to close out last season, averaging 21.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 31.1 minutes per game across 26 regular-season appearances after the All-Star break.