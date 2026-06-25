Hornets' Miles Bridges: Could be more involved

Bridges could take on additional offensive responsibilities after Charlotte traded LaMelo Ball, according to Cholo Magsino of Yahoo Sports.

The veteran forward remains one of the Hornets' most experienced scorers and playmakers, which may increase his importance as the team integrates younger players into larger roles. The addition of Naz Reid could push Bridges to small forward at times, and his long-term future could still depend on whether Charlotte pursues additional roster changes this offseason. Plus, he may lose out on some easy lobs that Ball was known for generating.