Bridges was ejected during the third quarter of Monday's game against the Pistons, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports. He'll exit with six points (1-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and one assist over 20 minutes.

Bridges was involved in a heated altercation at the 7:09 mark of the third quarter that also included teammate Moussa Diabate and opponents Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart, resulting in all four players being ejected. It remains to be seen whether further discipline will follow, but Grant Williams and Sion James are candidates to see increased opportunities down the stretch Monday.