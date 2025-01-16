Bridges closed Wednesday's 117-112 win over the Jazz with 25 points (9-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 39 minutes.

Mark Williams dazzled in the win with an impressive double-double, but Bridges made his presence felt as well. He's reached the 20-point mark five times over his last six appearances and is firmly entrenched as one of the best scoring weapons for the Hornets alongside LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller.