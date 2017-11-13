Hornets' Treveon Graham: Not practicing Monday

Graham (thigh) did not practice Monday, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.

Graham was held out of Friday's loss to the Celtics with a thigh bruise, and while it's not considered overly serious, the fact that he's sitting out practice three days later is somewhat concerning. For now, consider Graham questionable for Wednesday's game against Cleveland.

