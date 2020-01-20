Canaan scored 32 points (11-24 FG, 5-15 3Pt, 4-5 FT) and dished six assists in Sunday's loss to Agua Caliente.

Canaan came off the bench in the contest but nonetheless logged 35 minutes of action for the shorthanded Kings. The veteran has provided plenty of offense for Stockton this season, posting per-game averages of 22.4 points, 3.7 three-pointers and 6.9 assists while connecting on 45.2 percent of his attempts from deep.