Isaiah Canaan: Waived by Houston
Canaan was waived by the Rockets on Saturday, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Canaan was brought on just four days ago to provide depth in the wake of Chris Paul's knee injury, but the Rockets will part ways with the 26-year-old after he appeared in only one contest. Canaan, who struggled as a member of the Bulls last season, will look to catch on with another team or perhaps head to the G-League or overseas.
More News
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...