Isaiah Canaan: Waived by Houston

Canaan was waived by the Rockets on Saturday, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Canaan was brought on just four days ago to provide depth in the wake of Chris Paul's knee injury, but the Rockets will part ways with the 26-year-old after he appeared in only one contest. Canaan, who struggled as a member of the Bulls last season, will look to catch on with another team or perhaps head to the G-League or overseas.