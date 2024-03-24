Ramsey became a free agent Sunday after his second 10-day contract with the Raptors expired, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

If Toronto wants to retain Ramsey and make him available for Monday's game against the Nets, he would need to be signed to the 15-man roster for the rest of the season or brought aboard as one of the organization's three two-way players. A decision on whether to retain Ramsey could hinge on the availability of Immanuel Quickley (personal) and/or D.J. Carton (ankle), as the return of either or both guards would leave Toronto with less of a need to keep Ramsey on board as backcourt depth. Ramsey, who made his first NBA start in Saturday's 112-109 loss to the Wizards, has appeared in each of the Raptors' last six games and has shot 44.7 percent from the field while averaging 7.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 three-pointers in 19.2 minutes.