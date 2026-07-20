Nuggets' Jahmi'us Ramsey: Paces Denver in SL win

Ramsey recorded 20 points (9-9 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), eight rebounds, two steals and one assist across 22 minutes in Sunday's 96-89 Summer League win over the Raptors.

Ramsey torched the nets in the Nuggets' Summer League finale, finishing with a game-high 20 points. The 25-year-old guard also led Denver in rebounds and was one of two Nuggets players to tally multiple steals. He dropped double-digit points in each of his final two Las Vegas Summer League appearances, knocking down two triples in both of them.