Ramsey provided 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 123-89 loss to the Kings.

Ramsey cleared the 20-minute mark for the first time this season. He's scored in double figures in two of his last four games with Toronto, and though he looks to have at least temporarily carved out a rotation spot, he's not quite producing at a level that warrants much attention outside of deep leagues.