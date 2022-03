Echenique had 26 points (12-16 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and a block across 35 minutes in Friday's win over Motor City.

Echenique is one of the best two-way big men in the league, and while he can dominate the glass on any given night, he's more proficient when it comes to scoring rather than grabbing rebounds. He's averaging 16.9 points and 9.9 rebounds per game this season while recording double-doubles in two of his last four contests.