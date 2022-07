Lecque was acquired by the Raptors 905 on Monday, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

After averaging 16.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game last season for the Wisconsin Herd, Lecque is set to compete for the Raptors 905 next year. The high-flying guard has a good chance at starting come opening day for the 905, especially with last year's starter Kevon Harris recently signing a two-way contract with the Magic.