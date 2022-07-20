Green agreed to a buyout with the Thunder on Tuesday and will become a free agent, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

According to Charania, Green plans to sign with the Warriors if he clears waivers, which is expected to happen since no team is likely willing to take on the $8.2 million he's owed for the 2022-23 campaign. The Thunder acquired Green from the Nuggets in late June for the purpose of getting a protected 2027 first-round pick in the deal, so he was never expected to stick around in Oklahoma City for long. Assuming his deal with Golden State comes to fruition, Green will likely fill a minor role off the bench for his new team.