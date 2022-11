Butler registered 28 points (10-16 FG, 3-6 3PT, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal in 29 minutes Friday against the Cruise.

Butler shot 62.5 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from three in this one after struggling with his shot in his last matchup Wednesday against Sioux Falls. He's scored 20-plus points in each of his last four games and is averaging 3.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.3 steals over that stretch.