Uthoff tallied 30 points (13-22 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block across 28 minutes during Tuesday's 128-113 G League win over Rio Grande Valley.

The 26-year-old has been hot from the field lately, scoring 23 points or greater in his last three contests, shooting 56.1 percent in the same span. Uthoff has continued to fill out the entire stat sheet, averaging 9.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.2 blocks on the season.