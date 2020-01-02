Jarrod Uthoff: Scores 30 points in 28 minutes
Uthoff tallied 30 points (13-22 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block across 28 minutes during Tuesday's 128-113 G League win over Rio Grande Valley.
The 26-year-old has been hot from the field lately, scoring 23 points or greater in his last three contests, shooting 56.1 percent in the same span. Uthoff has continued to fill out the entire stat sheet, averaging 9.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.2 blocks on the season.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...