Freeman-Liberty compiled 12 points (5-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt), two rebounds, an assist and a steal in 17 minutes in Friday's 115-93 win in Sioux Falls.

Freeman-Liberty played seven minutes in the fourth quarter and scored six of his 12 points, making all three of his shot attempts. He's averaging just 16.1 minutes per game but has shot well from the field in limited action, making 57.1 percent of his shots and scoring 9.4 points per contest.