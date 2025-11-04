Bailey produced four points (2-4 FG) and two rebounds in 18 minutes during Monday's 105-103 victory over the Celtics.

Bailey has been restricted to under 25 minutes in every game to start the season and has only eclipsed 20 minutes twice, which may partly account for the lack of production from the 2025 fifth overall pick. It appears the illness he has is limiting his ability to contribute, so once he is able to fully recover he should be getting more opportunities to see the floor for longer.