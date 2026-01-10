Bailey (hip) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Hornets.

Bailey will miss a second consecutive game while nursing a left hip flexor strain, the same injury which caused him to miss the Jazz's five games prior to their overtime loss to the Thunder on Wednesday. Bailey's next opportunity to play is Monday against the Cavaliers, though given how long he's been dealing with his injury, the Jazz could opt to play things cautiously with the rookie first-rounder. Brice Sensabaugh should continue to see additional playing time for as long as Bailey is sidelined.