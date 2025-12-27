Bailey has been ruled out for the rest of Friday's game against the Pistons due to a left hip flexor strain, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

It's not clear when Bailey sustained the injury, but he will not return for the second half and will end the night with zero points (0-2 FG), two rebounds, one steal and one block over 11 minutes. Brice Sensabaugh, Taylor Hendricks and Walter Clayton are candidates to see more playing time in the second half due to Bailey's injury.