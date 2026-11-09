Peterson delivered 26 points (11-21 FG, 4-8 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists and a steal across 35 minutes in Sunday's 115-100 loss to the Timberwolves.

Peterson carried a substantial offensive workload, attempting a team-high 21 shots, and he seems to be finding his footing offensively while scoring at least 20 points in back-to-back games for the first time in his career. The rookie's current playing time, as he's notched at least 30 minutes in four games in a row, and newfound prominent scoring role remain encouraging indicators for his fantasy outlook. He's also surpassed the 15-point mark in four of his last six outings, averaging 17.0 points per game in that stretch.