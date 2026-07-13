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Jazz's Darryn Peterson: Nets 23 points with four stocks

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Peterson finished with 23 points (6-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT), two rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks over 26 minutes during Sunday's 104-82 Las Vegas Summer League loss to the Clippers.

Peterson showcased his explosiveness with a vicious throwdown early in the game, and while he didn't have his most efficient outing, he did an excellent job drawing contact and getting to the free-throw line. He's been one of the standout performers at Summer League, elevating expectations for his already highly anticipated rookie season.

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