Jazz's Darryn Peterson: Nets 23 points with four stocks

Peterson finished with 23 points (6-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT), two rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks over 26 minutes during Sunday's 104-82 Las Vegas Summer League loss to the Clippers.

Peterson showcased his explosiveness with a vicious throwdown early in the game, and while he didn't have his most efficient outing, he did an excellent job drawing contact and getting to the free-throw line. He's been one of the standout performers at Summer League, elevating expectations for his already highly anticipated rookie season.