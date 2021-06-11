Mitchell tallied 37 points (15-29 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four assists and three rebounds across 39 minutes Thursday in a 117-111 victory over the Clippers in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Mitchell became the first Jazz player since Karl Malone in 1988 to finish two straight playoff games with at least 35 points and hit a big shot with 43 seconds remaining in the contest to help seal the win. He appeared to come up with a limp after being fouled by Paul George with 10 seconds left to play but said after the contest that he is "fine," per Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com. Mitchell has been dominant throughout his six postseason games, averaging 32.7 points, 5.3 assists and 4.3 three-pointers per contest.