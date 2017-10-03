Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Solid debut Monday
Mitchell finished with 11 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three assists and one steal across 16 minutes during Monday's 108-84 preseason victory over the Sydney Kings.
The rookie flashed his potential during Monday's contest. He shot well from three -- of which he drilled 2.4 of per game in college at a 35.4 percent clip. He also passed well, despite that not being pegged as one of his strong suits. Though he managed to just swipe one steal, his 6-foot-10 wingspan should continue to bother opposing players all year. Overall, it was a great showing for Mitchell, who will be looking to carve out a role in the Jazz's rotation.
