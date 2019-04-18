Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Turns in Game 2 clunker

Mitchell finished with just 11 points (5-19 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 0-2 FT), six assists, one rebound and two steals across 37 minutes during the Jazz's 118-98 loss to the Rockets in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series Wednesday.

Mitchell had vowed to improve on a Game 1 performance during which he'd shot just 38.9 percent, but matters only worsened for him Wednesday. The second-year guard is now shooting just 32.6 percent through the first two games of the series, with only a solid assist total Wednesday preventing his night from being a total fantasy washout. Mitchell and the rest of his teammates will look to pick up their respective games significantly as the series shifts back to their home court for Game 3 on Saturday night.