Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Turns in Game 2 clunker
Mitchell finished with just 11 points (5-19 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 0-2 FT), six assists, one rebound and two steals across 37 minutes during the Jazz's 118-98 loss to the Rockets in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series Wednesday.
Mitchell had vowed to improve on a Game 1 performance during which he'd shot just 38.9 percent, but matters only worsened for him Wednesday. The second-year guard is now shooting just 32.6 percent through the first two games of the series, with only a solid assist total Wednesday preventing his night from being a total fantasy washout. Mitchell and the rest of his teammates will look to pick up their respective games significantly as the series shifts back to their home court for Game 3 on Saturday night.
More News
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Limited production in loss•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Not on injury report•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Out Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Destroys Denver with 46 points•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Struggles with shot in loss•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Healthy stat line in win•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...