Mitchell (hamstring) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Memphis, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

Mitchell had to leave Wednesday's tilt due to hamstring tightness, and although his MRI results came back negative, he'll be sidelined for at least another game while recovering. Grayson Allen and Dante Exum are prime candidates to get the start at shooting guard in Mitchell's place. His next opportunity to return will be Saturday in Denver.