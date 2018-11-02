Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Won't play Friday
Mitchell (hamstring) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Memphis, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.
Mitchell had to leave Wednesday's tilt due to hamstring tightness, and although his MRI results came back negative, he'll be sidelined for at least another game while recovering. Grayson Allen and Dante Exum are prime candidates to get the start at shooting guard in Mitchell's place. His next opportunity to return will be Saturday in Denver.
More News
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Exits with hamstring tightness•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Drops 20 points Sunday•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Explodes for 38 in win over Rockets•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Struggles with shot in Monday's loss•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Goes cold late in high-scoring loss•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Delivers 24 points in season debut•
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...