Jazz's Grayson Allen: Available Saturday
Allen (ankle) is available to make his return Saturday against the Bulls.
Allen hasn't played since mid-December due to a sprained right ankle, but he's finally made enough progress to return to the court. With all three Jazz point guards injured, Allen may be needed for some run. The rookie is averaging 7.9 points on 41.0 percent shooting when he sees at least 10 minutes.
