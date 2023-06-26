Collins was traded from the Hawks to the Jazz on Monday in exchange for Rudy Gay and a future second-round pick, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Collins' name has been in the rumor mill for years, so it's no surprise to see him finally dealt. The return for Collins is underwhelming, so this is mostly a salary dump for the Hawks with Collins owed $78 million over the next three years. The Hawks now have some flexibility to make additional moves, while Collins gets a fresh start in Utah and could have a featured role alongside Lauri Markkanen at small forward and Walker Kessler at center. Collins could see a sizable bump in fantasy value with this move.