Clarkson closed with eight points (3-15 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and nine assists over 37 minutes during Monday's 114-107 loss to the Bulls.
Clarkson's eight-point night was his first single-digit scoring performance since Oct. 28. He was on a 16-game run of averaging 20.5 points on 45/36/89 shooting. Fantasy managers shouldn't be concerned, as there's no reason to think this will start a downward trend.
